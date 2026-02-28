Is today (Feb 28) a bank holiday? What you should know
India
All banks across India are closed today (Feb 28) because it's the fourth Saturday—a regular RBI-mandated holiday.
This is just one of six regular non-working days in February, counting all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, plus a few state holidays like Losar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
What about online banking?
You can still use internet banking, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, and ATMs as usual.
Physical branches will open again on March 2 (except for Lucknow and Kanpur—they're closed for Holika Dahan).
Heads up: Holi is coming up on March 3-4 in some cities, plus Good Friday. So if you need to visit a branch soon, plan ahead!