Is today (Feb 28) a bank holiday? What you should know

What about online banking?

You can still use internet banking, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, and ATMs as usual.

Physical branches will open again on March 2 (except for Lucknow and Kanpur—they're closed for Holika Dahan).

Heads up: Holi is coming up on March 3-4 in some cities, plus Good Friday. So if you need to visit a branch soon, plan ahead!