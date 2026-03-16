ISIS sympathizer arrested for online recruitment, spreading propaganda in India
India
Harish Ali, a second-year dental student from Saharanpur, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Moradabad on Monday, March 16, 2026.
He is accused of using fake social media and encrypted accounts to recruit people for ISIS and spread extremist content online.
Ali shared ISIS propaganda magazines, videos, audio clips
Police say Ali shared ISIS propaganda magazines, videos, and audio clips with followers, even setting up an entity called Al-Ittihad Media Foundation to push these materials in India.
Investigators believe he was in touch with ISIS handlers abroad and encouraged his group to support attacks aimed at undermining India's democracy.
The ATS is now working to track down others linked to this network.