ISKCON to run Kolkata schools' midday meals from August 1
India
Big change coming to Kolkata's school lunches: starting August 1, ISKCON will handle cooking and distributing midday meals in all government and government-aided schools in Kolkata.
The plan is to serve vegetarian satvik meals packed with protein. Eggs will be given separately by self-help groups.
WB announces ₹296cr for 80,375 schools
West Bengal's chief minister just announced over ₹296 crore in funding for 80,375 state-run schools.
Eggs are officially making a comeback: the state education minister confirmed they will be served once or twice a week.