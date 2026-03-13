Israel-Iran conflict: Odisha government forms committee to evacuate stranded locals

Thousands of Odias stranded in West Asia

Many Odias, especially workers from Ganjam and Kendrapara, are stuck in places like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Israel, and Bahrain as airspace closures leave them with no way out.

Families back home are worried and have been asking for help.

The chief minister is coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs (which has set up a 24/7 helpline), while leaders like Naveen Patnaik have urged fast action so that no Odia is left behind.