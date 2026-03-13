Israel-Iran conflict: Odisha government forms committee to evacuate stranded locals
With tensions rising in West Asia after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, the Odisha government has created a special group to help evacuate people from Odisha stranded in the region.
The committee, led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, includes officials from the Directorate of Odisha Parivar, the Home Department, the State Labour Directorate and the Office of the Protector of Emigrants, all working together to get people home safely.
Thousands of Odias stranded in West Asia
Many Odias, especially workers from Ganjam and Kendrapara, are stuck in places like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Israel, and Bahrain as airspace closures leave them with no way out.
Families back home are worried and have been asking for help.
The chief minister is coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs (which has set up a 24/7 helpline), while leaders like Naveen Patnaik have urged fast action so that no Odia is left behind.