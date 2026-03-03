Israel-Iran conflict: SpiceJet to operate special flights to Dubai

Travel plans got messy this week after SpiceJet canceled 87 flights on Monday, March 2, 2026—thanks to UAE airspace closures caused by the Israel-Iran conflict. Flights between India and Dubai or Sharjah from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, and more were hit hard, especially at Delhi airport.

Fujairah-Delhi, Fujairah-Mumbai routes to resume tomorrow SpiceJet is running four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 to help people stuck abroad get home.

Regular Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai routes will be restored from Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Over 1,100 international flights axed since February 28 It's not just SpiceJet—since February 28, Indian airlines have axed over 1,100 international flights due to the Middle East situation. IndiGo and Air India have also been heavily affected.

Akasa Air has paused its Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, and Kuwait services for March 2 and into March 3, 2026.