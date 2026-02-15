Israel sending top delegation to India AI Impact Summit
Israel is sending a top-tier delegation to the India AI Impact Summit, happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The event is all about boosting collaboration between the two countries in artificial intelligence and new tech.
Ilan Fluss, former Ambassador and policy lead from Israel's Foreign Ministry, will head the team.
Focus on climate action, digital infrastructure, and ethical tech
The Israeli group includes tech leaders, officials, and researchers who'll join panels and meetings on using AI for climate action, smarter farming, better digital infrastructure, workforce skills, and ethical tech.
They'll also talk about ESG (Environmental Social Governance) and teaming up across public and private sectors.
Summit to bring together UN Secretary-General and global CEOs
This summit isn't just another conference—it's drawing leaders from 20 countries, over 100 global CEOs (think Sundar Pichai of Alphabet or Sam Altman of OpenAI), plus the UN Secretary-General.
For both India and Israel, it's a chance to tackle real-world issues together—like resilient agriculture and responsible AI—with an emphasis on ethics-driven innovation.