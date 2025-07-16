Israeli father's struggle to see daughters in India
On July 11, Nina Kutina, a 40-year-old Russian woman, and her two daughters were found living in a cave near Gokarna, Karnataka. They'd gone missing for nearly two weeks after leaving Goa to live quietly in the forest.
Kutina's husband, Dror Goldstein from Israel, said she left without telling him—he filed a missing complaint and later found them in Gokarna.
This isn't the 1st time he's struggled to see kids
Goldstein filed a missing person's report but says this isn't the first time he's struggled to see his kids—he claims Kutina has limited his access for years.
He just wants regular time with his daughters and to be part of their lives.
They were moved to a detention center in Bengaluru
Kutina described their days in the cave as peaceful—they swam, cooked over a fire, painted, and read together.
After being found, though, they were moved to a detention center in Bengaluru where Kutina says conditions are tough and privacy is lacking.
Now the Russian Embassy is stepping in to help sort things out.