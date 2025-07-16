Next Article
Hyderabad records 478 harassment cases in fortnight
During the first half of July, Hyderabad's SHE Teams recorded 478 cases of sexual harassment at crowded Bonalu and Moharram Bibi Ka Alam events.
Most accused were adults, but nearly 1 in 5 were minors—highlighting safety concerns at big gatherings.
All faced counseling and fines, with repeat offenders warned about stricter action.
How authorities handled the situation
To keep things safer, SHE Teams set up cameras around event hotspots and stayed on duty round-the-clock—even at schools and colleges.
Superintendent Lavanya said the teams are always ready to step in.
Since launching in 2014, Telangana has grown SHE Teams to over 300 units statewide, focusing on quick responses and keeping public spaces safer for everyone, especially during festivals.