Kerala government authorizes euthanasia for stray dogs

Mobile units for sterilization and vaccinations from August

Dog attacks and rabies have become a real threat in Kerala, so the government is stepping up with stricter measures.

Euthanasia will only happen if a certified vet says it's necessary, keeping animal welfare in mind.

Alongside this, Kerala is rolling out mobile units for sterilization and vaccinations starting August, hoping to control the stray dog population while balancing public health and humane treatment.