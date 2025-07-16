Next Article
Kerala government authorizes euthanasia for stray dogs
Kerala has just given the green light for local authorities to euthanize stray dogs that are seriously ill or aggressive, following a sharp rise in dog bites and rabies deaths—over 3 lakh treatments were recorded last year alone.
The move comes under new animal welfare rules and aims to tackle public safety concerns.
Mobile units for sterilization and vaccinations from August
Dog attacks and rabies have become a real threat in Kerala, so the government is stepping up with stricter measures.
Euthanasia will only happen if a certified vet says it's necessary, keeping animal welfare in mind.
Alongside this, Kerala is rolling out mobile units for sterilization and vaccinations starting August, hoping to control the stray dog population while balancing public health and humane treatment.