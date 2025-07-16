Prisoner uses visitor's phone for bomb threat

How the police traced the email

Police quickly traced the emails back to Guruswamy's device but cleared him after checking CCTV footage that showed Sharma taking the phone.

Sharma is currently in Mysuru jail and has a history of using other people's phones for similar hoax threats—including serving time for a previous bomb scare in Nainital.

Now, Bhatkal police are working on getting his custody from Mysuru and digging deeper into why he keeps pulling these stunts.