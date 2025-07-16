Prisoner uses visitor's phone for bomb threat
An undertrial named Jithesh Sharma, already facing 16 cases across eight states, managed to send bomb threat emails to Karnataka police—using a visitor's phone he swiped at a Kerala police station.
On July 10, Sharma grabbed Kannan Guruswamy's unattended phone at Munnar station and fired off two emails warning of bombs in Bhatkal town, even claiming they'd go off within 24 hours.
How the police traced the email
Police quickly traced the emails back to Guruswamy's device but cleared him after checking CCTV footage that showed Sharma taking the phone.
Sharma is currently in Mysuru jail and has a history of using other people's phones for similar hoax threats—including serving time for a previous bomb scare in Nainital.
Now, Bhatkal police are working on getting his custody from Mysuru and digging deeper into why he keeps pulling these stunts.