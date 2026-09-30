Israeli tourist harassed at Kishangarh dumping yard, video prompts arrests
India
An Israeli tourist was harassed by four men while filming at the Kishangarh dumping yard in Rajasthan.
She posted a video of the incident online, which quickly got people talking and drew attention to what happened.
Police said the men allegedly made inappropriate comments.
Police set up special tech team
After the video went viral and gained attention online, police set up a special team to track down the suspects using tech tools.
All four men (Mohammad Farhan, 25; Mohammad Asim, 21; Farhan, 24; and Akhtar Ali, 22, from Ramner Road) were arrested and are now being questioned.
The swift response highlights how important it is to stand up for tourists' safety and dignity.