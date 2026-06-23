Israel's Amir Baram meets Rajnath Singh to boost defense ties
Israel's top defense official, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram (ret.), dropped by New Delhi on Monday to meet India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
The visit was all about boosting their Special Strategic Partnership and finding new ways for both countries to work together on defense.
Baram also chatted with other senior officials, showing Israel's commitment to deepening collaboration.
Baram calls India key strategic partner
Baram called India a "key strategic partner," highlighting how much both nations value their growing alliance.
Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar pointed out that joint projects are picking up steam, making the partnership even stronger.
Earlier in 2026, they signed an MOU to ramp up cooperation in important sectors, setting the stage for more teamwork ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel.