Israel's Iran attack raises crude prices, puts India on alert
India
India is on alert after recent Israel-US airstrikes in Iran, which killed its supreme leader and sent crude oil prices jumping from $65 to $73 per barrel.
The rupee has taken a hit, and PM Modi has already held a security meeting to assess how this could affect the economy.
India imports nearly 90% of its oil
India depends on imports for nearly 90% of its oil, with half coming through the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz.
If conflict disrupts this route, it could mean pricier fuel, higher inflation, and more pressure on the rupee—affecting everything from travel costs to daily expenses.
How long these tensions last will decide if things stay manageable or get tougher for the Indian economy.