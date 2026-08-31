ISRO finds 2 massive lakes in Rasuwa district after avalanche

These lakes feed into the Koshi and Gandak rivers, so if they burst, serious floods could hit Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

ISRO's team says the risk is real: flooding from these blockages has already damaged a dam and a new bridge in Nepal.

Glacier melt, avalanches, debris-blocked rivers and sudden flash floods are becoming an increasingly connected risk, NRSC says these lakes need sustained monitoring of these artificial lakes and blocked waterways going forward.