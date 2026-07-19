ISRO images show monsoon clouds blanketing 60-70% of India
India
Satellite images from ISRO's INSAT-3DR show monsoon clouds blanketing about 60% to 70% of India right now.
The images show thick clouds stretching from Punjab all the way to the Northeast, plus long cloud bands over Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, places like western Rajasthan and parts of Tamil Nadu are mostly clear.
INSAT-3DR spots -80°C thunderclouds over J&K
INSAT-3DR tracks cloud thickness and temperature from way up in space, 36,000km above Earth!
It spotted super cold thunderclouds over Jammu and Kashmir (as low as minus 80 degrees Celsius), which means intense storms.
But here's a fun fact: even though monsoon clouds cover most of the country, only small pockets called "storm cores" actually dump heavy rain, and they make up less than 10% of India at any time.