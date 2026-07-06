ISRO New BEL Road office cleared after bomb threat email
India
ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters received a bomb threat email on Monday, warning of an explosion at its New BEL Road office.
Police quickly evacuated everyone and brought in bomb squads with sniffer dogs for a full sweep.
Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found and it turned out to be a false alarm.
Police probe July 2 fake threat
Police are investigating whether this hoax is linked to another fake threat from July 2, where someone was arrested in Ghaziabad and was later found to have mental health issues.
For now, Sanjay Nagar police are working to track down who sent this latest email and to keep ISRO staff safe.