ISRO reports 90% of India under thick cloud cover

This massive cloud cover is thanks to the shifting monsoon trough and a low-pressure system near the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this will likely mean even more rain for eastern states soon.

Odisha and Gujarat are set for heavy downpours this week, with steady rain expected in places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and East Madhya Pradesh until month-end.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan stays mostly dry (except for a few showers), and southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will see only occasional rain.