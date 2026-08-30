IST is now legal time reference for all Indian entities
What's the story
The Indian government has officially notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026. The new regulations make Indian Standard Time (IST) the sole reference for legal, administrative, commercial and other official purposes across the country. The move is aimed at standardizing digital systems and reducing dependence on foreign sources of time.
Compliance timeline
Transition period for implementation
The rules were notified by the nodal consumer affairs ministry on August 27.
However, they will come into effect 180 days after their publication in the official gazette.
This transition period is meant to give government departments, businesses, and institutions enough time to align their systems with the new regulations.
Digital synchronization
Need for common time reference
The new rules come at a time when India is increasingly relying on digital and technology-based systems for banking, payments, telecommunications, railways, power grids, and computer networks.
These systems require accurate and synchronized time stamps.
The ministry has said that discrepancies between different time sources can affect the coordination and recording of such activities.
Time synchronization
Benefits of common time reference
The common time reference is expected to ensure accurate time-stamping of banking and digital payment transactions.
It would also help coordinate among railways, airports, and other transport systems.
Further, it would ensure the reliable functioning of telecommunication and internet networks, precise time-keeping in power systems as well as maintenance of government and legal records.
Independence
Reducing dependence on foreign time sources
A key feature of the new rules is their emphasis on reducing dependence on foreign satellite-based time sources.
The government is working to set up infrastructure for accurate dissemination of IST through Indian institutions and legal metrology laboratories.
The rules also allow the use of NavIC, India's indigenous satellite navigation system, along with other approved Indian timing sources for secure and reliable time dissemination.