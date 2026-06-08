IT professional in Pune loses ₹4.43cr to trading scam India Jun 08, 2026

A Pune-based IT professional lost ₹4.43 crore in a trading scam after joining a WhatsApp group masquerading as a stock market advisory platform and using the name of a reputed international banking institution to gain credibility.

Nearly two weeks, he made 34 payments through a fake investment app that showed big profits but never let him withdraw any money.

Once he realized he'd been scammed, he reported it to the Cyber Crime Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and now the investigation is underway.