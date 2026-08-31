ITBP intensifies deployment along Arunachal Pradesh-LAC amid Chinese troop buildup
What's the story
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is intensifying its deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh after reports of increased Chinese military activity and alleged encroachments on the Indian side of the border. According to the Telegraph India, the ITBP is setting up additional border outposts to cover sensitive areas and deploying more troops in vulnerable zones prone to Chinese incursions.
Vigilant watch
Chinese troop movement being monitored
An Intelligence Bureau official attached to the Union Home Ministry confirmed that both the Indian Army and ITBP are closely monitoring Chinese patrols along the LAC.
Sources within the ITBP said there has been a significant increase in Chinese troops in the eastern sector over the past couple of months.
"There are reports that Chinese patrols have been transgressing the LAC in the eastern sector and showing aggression," said an Intelligence Bureau official attached to the Home Ministry.
Counter measures
India speeding up infrastructure development along LAC
China is reportedly undertaking major infrastructure projects in the eastern sector, including roads, tunnels, highways, air bases, heliports and air defense sites.
In response, India is speeding up its own infrastructure development like the construction of highways and roads along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.
The ITBP is India's first line of defense on the Chinese frontier.
Diplomatic efforts
Talks on boundary issue to advance
Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been tense since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and a prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh.
But recently, India and China agreed to advance talks on "an early and substantial harvest of boundary delimitation and border management."
This was part of an eight-point outcome document released after the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks on the Boundary Question.
They also agreed to establish two new military hotlines in eastern and middle sectors.