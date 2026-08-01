ITR deadline spawns fake tax notices on WhatsApp, CloudSek warns
India
With the ITR filing deadline coming up, scammers are sending out fake income tax department notices, especially through WhatsApp, to trick people into sharing their financial information.
Bengaluru-based CloudSek says these messages look pretty convincing, making it easy for anyone to fall for them during this busy tax season.
ITD.zip Android malware, fake e-filing sites
These scams often include a ZIP file ("ITD.zip") that installs malware on Android devices if you open it, letting thieves grab your OTPs, text messages, and banking details.
Some scammers also set up fake e-filing sites that look just like the real thing to steal PAN, Aadhaar numbers, and passwords.