IYC chief arrested for protest against Modi-Trump meet
Uday Bhanu Chib, national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit on February 20; police allege he was a "main conspirator" who helped orchestrate the demonstration.
The protest featured IYC members wearing jackets over t-shirts with images of PM Modi and US President Trump, along with slogans like "PM is compromised," to voice their opposition to the India-US trade deal.
14 IYC members have been arrested so far
Chib was taken into custody on February 24 after a long round of police questioning and given four days in police remand.
At a late-night hearing on February 28, he was granted bail with conditions like surrendering his passport and gadgets, since police couldn't justify keeping him longer.
But just hours later, another judge put his bail on hold until March 6 after a challenge by the Delhi Police.
So far, 14 IYC members have been arrested in connection with this protest.