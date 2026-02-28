IYC chief arrested for protest against Modi-Trump meet

14 IYC members have been arrested so far

Chib was taken into custody on February 24 after a long round of police questioning and given four days in police remand.

At a late-night hearing on February 28, he was granted bail with conditions like surrendering his passport and gadgets, since police couldn't justify keeping him longer.

But just hours later, another judge put his bail on hold until March 6 after a challenge by the Delhi Police.

