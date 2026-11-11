IYCC says 74.07L names deleted, plans Nov 26 Chennai rally
74.07 lakh voters (about 11.5% of Tamil Nadu's electorate) have reportedly been deleted from the state's voter list, according to the Independent Young Citizens Collective (IYCC).
The group shared this at a Chennai press conference and is calling for an investigation.
They're also planning a protest rally in Chennai on November 26 as part of a nationwide campaign.
Radhika Ganesh demands restoration and accountability
IYCC co-convener Radhika Ganesh criticized the revision process, calling it a "BJP-RSS project without constitutional basis," and T.M. Krishna questioned why outdated 2002 rolls were used.
Along with others like Parakala Prabhakar and T.M. Krishna, she's demanding that all eligible voters be restored to the list and wants accountability from the Election Commission of India, the Union government, and political parties in Tamil Nadu.