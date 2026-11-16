J&K: 2 Lashkar terrorists linked to CRPF camp attack killed
What's the story
Two Lashkar terrorists linked to the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp last week were neutralized in an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased have been identified as Latief Bhat and his associate. The duo is suspected to be operating with Pakistani terrorists and using overground workers for their movements between hideouts in South Kashmir.
Past crimes
Bhat linked to several terror activities
Bhat has been linked to several terror activities this year, including the killing of a police constable in Anantnag on July 22 and the murder of migrant workers in Kulgam on July 31.
The recent attack on the CRPF camp occurred near Mir Bazar in Kulgam on November 11, when two heavily armed terrorists opened fire.
The attack left three jawans injured, one of them critically after being shot in the abdomen and spine.
Rising criticism
Recent attacks raise questions on security measures
Following the attack, local police launched a massive manhunt and detained several suspects.
The Special Director General (SDG) of the CRPF, Sandeep Khirwar, on Monday said the force has heightened alert across J&K after the attack.
In less than 24 hours after the CRPF camp attack, two special police officers (SPOs) were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar district.
The SPOs, Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar, were reportedly heading to join an anti-terrorist operation with the Army when they were attacked.