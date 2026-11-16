J&K: 2 Lashkar terrorists linked to CRPF camp attack killed 

Bhat has been linked to several terror activities this year, including the killing of a police constable in Anantnag on July 22 and the murder of migrant workers in Kulgam on July 31.

The recent attack on the CRPF camp occurred near Mir Bazar in Kulgam on November 11, when two heavily armed terrorists opened fire.

The attack left three jawans injured, one of them critically after being shot in the abdomen and spine.