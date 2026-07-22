Cop on patrol killed in Anantnag; Lashkar proxy claims responsibility

The deceased has been identified as Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, 35, a policeman in the 3rd Battalion of the India Reserve (IR) and a Budgam district native.

In a social media post, the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba shadow outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Heavy deployment of security forces is in place in Anantnag amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, which has remained suspended for the last four days due to inclement weather.