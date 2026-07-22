Cop on patrol killed in Anantnag; Lashkar proxy claims responsibility
What's the story
Suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, killing a policeman. The attack took place around 12:30pm near Lal Chowk in Anantnag town, injuring the head constable. The officer was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to catch the assailants.
Cop
Lashkar proxy claims responsibility
The deceased has been identified as Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, 35, a policeman in the 3rd Battalion of the India Reserve (IR) and a Budgam district native.
In a social media post, the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba shadow outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Heavy deployment of security forces is in place in Anantnag amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, which has remained suspended for the last four days due to inclement weather.
Accidental death
Army personnel dies after accidentally falling from height
In a separate incident, an Army personnel died after accidentally falling from a height near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.
The deceased was identified as Rifleman Sukhpreet Singh, aged 27.
He was on operational duty at the forward Mahadev post in Sunderbani sector when he lost his balance and fell, suffering fatal injuries.
After completing legal formalities, the soldier's body will be taken to his native place in Punjab for last rites.