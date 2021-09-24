Family of J&K cop killed by colleague demands justice

Ajay Dhar who was posted in Handwara died on Wednesday after being shot by a sentry guarding a temple who mistook him for a militant

The family of slain policeman Ajay Dhar, who was apparently shot dead by a colleague in a case of mistaken identity in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, accused the police department of attempting a "cover-up," and demanded justice. Dhar who was posted in Handwara died on Wednesday after being shot by a sentry guarding a temple who mistook him for a militant, officials said.

Incident

Sentry opened fire after Dhar didn't respond to his calls

According to the preliminary investigation, Dhar was going from the Handwara Police Station to sleep at the temple located in main Handwara town. "The victim was using headphones on his mobile phone. When he reached near the temple, the guard there observed suspicious movement and signaled him to stop. Dhar apparently could not hear the sentry, prompting him to open fire," an official said.

Details

We want justice for him, not compensation or money: Family

As Dhar's mortal remains reached his residence at Jagti camp on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits gathered outside and held protests, demanding a probe into the killing. "Please return my son alive. Who fires at the head of a person," Dhar's grief-stricken mother lashed out. Dhar's sister, Neha, said, "We want justice for Ajay, not compensation or money."

Quote

We want high-level probe by NIA or CBI: Family

"The police is telling lies. We want a high-level probe by the NIA," Neha said, adding that the family doesn't trust the police statement, and the government must order a probe by either NIA or CBI. "It's a cold-blooded murder," another family member alleged.

BJP

BJP termed incident as 'cold-blooded murder,' accused police of cover-up

Lashing out at the administration and the police for their failure to safeguard Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, Dhar's grandmother said, "We want justice and punishment to those involved in it, not compensation." Meanwhile, terming the incident a "cold-blooded murder," the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accused the police of a cover-up and demanded a high-level probe.

Kashmiri Pandits

Several organizations run by Kashmiri Pandits demanded high-level probe

Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice-president Ajay Bharti said the incident will have repercussions on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley if a probe is not ordered. Kashmiri Pandit leader Vikas Raina also demanded a CBI probe into the circumstance of his death. Several organizations run by Kashmiri Pandits including APMCC, HGT, ASKPC, KPC, AIKS, KPS, and Panun Kashmir, demanded a high-level probe.