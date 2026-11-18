"Hum tumhare sath hain (We are with you)," an officer was heard telling Bhat, to which Bhat replied, "Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai. Mai bahut khush hu (I want to meet Allah. I am very happy)."

"We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him....he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45am," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali said.