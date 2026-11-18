J&K: LeT commander who was only surviving local terrorist killed
What's the story
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat, who was involved in the recent attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, has been killed in a stand-off with cops. Bhat, the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir Valley, had holed up inside a mosque after he was trapped by security forces during an encounter in Zangalpora village. During the operation, security personnel established video contact with Bhat and asked him to surrender.
Video call
'Hum tumhare sath hain'
"Hum tumhare sath hain (We are with you)," an officer was heard telling Bhat, to which Bhat replied, "Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai. Mai bahut khush hu (I want to meet Allah. I am very happy)."
"We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him....he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45am," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali said.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Kulgam Encounter- LeT Commander Latif Bhat Trapped Inside Mosque Security Forces Urge Him to Surrender— Kashmir Conflict Stories (@ConflictStories) November 18, 2026
Security forces have cordoned off a mosque in J&K Kulgam district following intelligence inputs that Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Latif Bhat is hiding inside. pic.twitter.com/IziHEcWDLd
Operation details
Over 500 people detained for questioning during operation
Fresh firing was reported before dawn as they closed in on Bhat's location.
Since the attack on November 11 that left three CRPF personnel injured, security forces have been intensifying their operation in several villages of Kulgam district
Over 500 people have been detained for questioning during this large-scale search and cordon operation.
Pre-attack planning
Bhat and accomplice conducted reconnaissance before attack
CCTV footage has revealed that Bhat and his accomplice, Umar Nisar Dar, conducted reconnaissance before the attack on November 11.
They surveyed multiple locations such as Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish, and Kilam "with the objective of identifying potential targets and planning attacks against security forces," a police officer said.
The footage also captured their movements after the attack on CRPF Naka at Akhran.
Investigation progress
Dar's family filed missing report after he disappeared
Police later identified the two after examining the CCTV footage.
Dar's family had filed a missing report at a local police station in Kulgam after he disappeared following the attack.
"During the course of the investigation, it was established that Dar had been providing shelter and logistical assistance to Bhat for the past five to six months," the officer said.
Dar was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage reveals movements of Dar and Bhat
#WATCH | J&K | CCTV footage reveals the movements of Umar Nisar Dar and LeT Commander Lateef Bhat before the Kulgam CRPF attack on 10th November— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
(Video source: Special arrangement) pic.twitter.com/04OUrN9SDf