JAAC says at least 14 activists killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir
India
Assembly elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir turned deadly, with the banned JAAC claiming at least 14 of its activists killed and more than two dozen injured during protests over 12 contentious seats.
The government says protesters were armed and fired on security forces, while JAAC insists their march was peaceful.
One ranger also lost his life, and several officers were hurt.
Authorities cut internet and ban media
Tensions have been high since earlier protests in June, which reportedly led to 40 deaths.
Authorities have cut internet access and banned media coverage across the region.
Talks between the government and JAAC have not worked out so far, making people nervous about more unrest as another round of voting is set for August.