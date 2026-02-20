Jabalpur, Bagalkote: 2 religious processions attacked on same day
On Thursday night in Jabalpur's Sihora area, around 9:00pm a youth allegedly damaged the grill of a Durga temple during evening prayers, sparking clashes and about 10 minutes of stone-pelting between locals.
Earlier on Thursday in Bagalkote, around 3:30pm stones were thrown at a Shivaji Jayanti procession near a mosque—one constable was hit but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.
Things under control now
Police quickly stepped in at both places. In Jabalpur, extra forces were called and tear gas was used to calm things down.
In Bagalkote, police are checking CCTV footage to find those involved, and have put temporary restrictions on gatherings until February 24 to keep the peace.
According to officials, things are now under control in both cities.