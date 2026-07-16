Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri with lakhs attending
Jagannath Rath Yatra kicked off today in Puri, Odisha, drawing lakhs of excited devotees.
The festival celebrates the journey of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister Goddess Subhadra from their temple to the Gundicha Temple, a three-kilometer trip that's all about tradition and togetherness.
Devotees pull chariots on Grand Road
Rath Yatra isn't just a religious event, it's a massive cultural moment. Devotees pull huge wooden chariots down Puri's Grand Road so everyone (even those who usually can't enter temples) gets to see and seek blessings from the deities.
Every year, new chariots are built from special wood, symbolizing renewal and the cyclical nature of life.
The deities remain at Gundicha Temple for several days before returning during Bahuda Yatra, bringing everyone together for one big celebration.