Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri with lakhs attending

Rath Yatra isn't just a religious event, it's a massive cultural moment. Devotees pull huge wooden chariots down Puri's Grand Road so everyone (even those who usually can't enter temples) gets to see and seek blessings from the deities.

Every year, new chariots are built from special wood, symbolizing renewal and the cyclical nature of life.

The deities remain at Gundicha Temple for several days before returning during Bahuda Yatra, bringing everyone together for one big celebration.