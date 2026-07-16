Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri amid heavy rain alert
What's the story
The nine-day Jagannath Rath Yatra has commenced in Puri, Odisha, amid a red alert for heavy rainfall by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). During the annual festival, Lord Jagannath and his siblings give darshan to devotees from their chariots and travel to the Gundicha Temple, their maternal aunt's abode. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has prioritized devotees' safety and convenience amid the weather warnings.
Security preparations
Over 13,000 police personnel deployed for security
To ensure safety during the festival, over 13,000 police personnel and central forces have been deployed. The security arrangements include 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and specialized NSG commandos.
Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania said that security measures are divided into land, air, and water.
Barricades and Quick Response Teams are stationed along Grand Road to manage crowds.
Weather warning
IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Puri
The IMD has issued a Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Puri due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected.
The weather system is likely to move toward North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal in the next two days, intensifying rainfall activity across both regions.
Twitter Post
Devotees come from all over world
#WATCH | Odisha | On Puri Rath Yatra, a devotee says, "I pray to Lord Jagannath to accept our service for you... I pray to my Guru Srila Prabhupada to give me the quality to please Lord Jagannath... I just want to have darshan; we are waiting for it..." pic.twitter.com/EaZqqzwstI— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026
Rain preparations
Special arrangements made to deal with possible rainfall
Despite heavy rain warnings, devotees continue to arrive in Puri from across India and abroad.
Special arrangements have been made to deal with possible rainfall during the event. High-powered pumps have been installed along Grand Road for instant drainage of rainwater.
The day's main ceremonies include the Pahandi ritual, where deities are carried out of the temple in a ceremonial procession, and Chhera Pahara ritual, where the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri sweeps the chariot platforms with a golden broom.