Jagannath Rath Yatra lights up Puri with 3 chariots
Today's Jagannath Rath Yatra is lighting up Puri, Odisha, with one of Hinduism's most iconic festivals.
Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra, makes a rare journey out of the temple on three massive wooden chariots, pulled by thousands of devotees through the city's streets.
Traditional chariots draw lakhs of devotees
Each year, these giant chariots are built from scratch using traditional methods, a process that takes months and lots of teamwork.
The festival features key events like Hera Panchami (July 20) and Bahuda Yatra (July 24), with lakhs of devotees expected to join in this year.
Pulling the chariots is seen as a way to wash away sins and bring good fortune, making this not just a religious event but also a vibrant cultural gathering that draws crowds from across India and beyond.