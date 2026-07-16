Jagannath Rath Yatra lights up Puri with 3 chariots

Each year, these giant chariots are built from scratch using traditional methods, a process that takes months and lots of teamwork.

The festival features key events like Hera Panchami (July 20) and Bahuda Yatra (July 24), with lakhs of devotees expected to join in this year.

Pulling the chariots is seen as a way to wash away sins and bring good fortune, making this not just a religious event but also a vibrant cultural gathering that draws crowds from across India and beyond.