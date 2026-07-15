Jagannath Temple, ISKCON Rath Yatra date row explained
What's the story
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri has rejected the International Society for Krishna Consciousness's (ISKCON) claims that holding Rath Yatra on random days was as per Hindu scriptures. The temple body accused ISKCON of misleading devotees globally, saying the claims were "absolutely false." Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, has written to ISKCON asking them to stop "untimely" celebrations outside India, but the latter rejected the appeal, saying it considered the matter closed.
Press controversy
'False statements' in ISKCON's press release: SJTA
The dispute escalated after ISKCON's National Communications Office in New Delhi issued a press release on July 12, 2026, defending its scheduling practices.
The SJTA accused the release of containing false statements and misleading the public about the "untimely" Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra.
In a statement on Tuesday, the temple administration firmly dismissed any suggestion that ISKCON's processions held outside prescribed dates were permitted under Hindu scriptures or shastras.
Cultural importance
Dispute over Rath Yatra dates
The SJTA stated that during a conference in Bhubaneswar on March 20, 2025, ISKCON experts attempted to justify organizing Rath Yatra on other dates outside of India by citing scriptural references.
SJTA claimed that its experts had disproved such arguments using legitimate scriptures and Puranic texts.
Jagannath temple authorities are insisting that the Rath Yatra be held only during the nine-day period from 'Asadha Sukla Dwitiyatithi' of the Hindu calendar, as mentioned in the Skanda Purana.
Royal intervention
Gajapati Maharaja appeals to Modi, Murmu for intervention
However, ISKCON units abroad have held processions on unrelated dates for practical reasons such as obtaining municipal permits in Western cities.
Frustrated by the deviation from tradition, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4.
His appeal sought central government intervention to protect Odisha's cultural heritage.
However, ISKCON's Governing Body Commission rejected the appeal and indicated it would not change its international scheduling practices.
Rising tensions
Protests against ISKCON
ISKCON's rejection of the king's appeal has led to protests by local organizations in Odisha.
Some residents have called for a ban on ISKCON's activities within the state.
The controversy has even gone online, with members of the Odia diaspora facing backlash from some ISKCON followers over their opposition to off-schedule celebrations.