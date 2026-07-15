Jagannath Temple, ISKCON Rath Yatra date row explained

The dispute escalated after ISKCON's National Communications Office in New Delhi issued a press release on July 12, 2026, defending its scheduling practices.

The SJTA accused the release of containing false statements and misleading the public about the "untimely" Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra.

In a statement on Tuesday, the temple administration firmly dismissed any suggestion that ISKCON's processions held outside prescribed dates were permitted under Hindu scriptures or shastras.