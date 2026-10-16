Jagannath University students plan cow-slaughter protest over animal sacrifice restriction
A student group at Jagannath University is planning to hold a cow-slaughter event on Friday, protesting the university's restriction on animal sacrifice near a campus temple.
This comes after a heated dispute over students cooking beef khichdi close to the temple, which led to objections and sparked debates across campus.
Student union leader Abdul Aalim Aarif called the planned act a "protest" against the restriction.
Students cooked beef khichdi near temple
The controversy started on October 12 when students cooked beef khichdi near the temple, leading to objections from some students, according to Joy Saha, a member of the temple committee, and sparking protests online and offline.
The university said students should refrain from any kind of animal sacrifice near the temple premises because it was the time of Puja.
Some students have suggested setting up boundaries between cooking areas and temple grounds, while some Hindu students, meanwhile, said they had no objection to the event if the slaughter did not take place near the temple premises on campus.
Details about Friday's protest are still being finalized.