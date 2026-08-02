Jagatsinghpur Class 10 student alleges teacher assaulted over long hair
A Class 10 student from Jhimani High School in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, claims his teacher physically assaulted him and kicked him out of school because he had long hair.
The teacher questioned him about his hair during the morning assembly on Saturday.
The student explained he was growing his hair for the holy month of Shravan and planned to cut it afterward, but the teacher reportedly ignored his reason.
Student goes to police
After being told to leave, the student went straight to the police instead of going home.
His mother, Ronali Sutar, said when she called the school, the teacher falsely claimed her son was still there.
She added that the family wanted strict action against the teacher.
The situation has sparked outrage locally, and further investigation into the matter is expected.