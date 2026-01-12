Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hospitalized after losing consciousness twice
What's the story
Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he lost consciousness twice over the weekend. The 74-year-old leader suffered "two bouts of unconsciousness" on January 10 when he went to the washroom, prompting his admission for further medical evaluation. "Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests," PTI quoted an official as saying.
Resignation reasons
Dhankhar's health issues lead to sudden resignation
An MRI is likely to be conducted as part of the medical assessment. Dhankhar had resigned from his post on July 21 last year, citing health reasons. The sudden resignation had sparked speculation at the time, as it came amid a row involving Justice Yashwant Varma, at whose residence heaps of burned cash were found after a fire. Since then, he has made few public appearances.
Health history
Dhankhar's past health incidents raise concerns
He has reportedly blacked out several times in recent public events, including those in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Delhi. He also underwent angioplasty at AIIMS after experiencing chest pain and was hospitalized for a few days in March last year. However, there has been no official word from Dhankhar or his family on his current condition after being admitted to AIIMS.