Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hospitalized after losing consciousness twice

By Chanshimla Varah 06:22 pm Jan 12, 202606:22 pm

Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he lost consciousness twice over the weekend. The 74-year-old leader suffered "two bouts of unconsciousness" on January 10 when he went to the washroom, prompting his admission for further medical evaluation. "Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests," PTI quoted an official as saying.