Jagdish Aphale named 1st secretary of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust
Jagdish Aphale, who studied at IIT Bombay, has just been named the first secretary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust.
His appointment comes as the trust looks to tighten up its finances after worries about donation theft.
Now, both Aphale and Interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan will sign off on all financial transactions together, making things more accountable.
Constitution change approved for Aphale co-signature
At first, three major banks (SBI, PNB, and Bank of Baroda) were hesitant to add Aphale as a co-signatory because they required a change in the trust's constitution, but that's been sorted out with official approval.
Aphale brings nearly four years' experience managing temple projects and has spent the past couple of weeks getting familiar with how things work inside the trust.
He'll be focusing on financial oversight and transparency to help keep everything above board.