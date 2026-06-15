Jahangir Khan paraded barefoot in Bengal since June 8 arrest
India
Jahangir Khan, known as the "Pushpa of Falta" and a TMC leader, was paraded barefoot through Bengal streets for the third time since his June 8 arrest.
A viral video shows him with a rope around his waist and folded hands, apologizing to people while being heavily guarded: a scene that has sparked a lot of talk online.
Jahangir Khan held on extortion charges
Khan was picked up near the India-Nepal border on extortion charges and sent to police custody.
He has faced several legal troubles lately, with seven FIRs filed against him at the Falta police station.
Earlier, he got temporary court protection to join a repoll but later withdrew and has not been seen in his home area since.