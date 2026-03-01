'Jai Shree Ram' chant leads to mob vs police brawl India Mar 01, 2026

In Ahmedabad's Kagadapith area, a man named Rajdeep Samanta allegedly stopped a Muslim family returning from a wedding and pressured them to chant "Jai Shri Ram," while making offensive comments about their faith.

The confrontation quickly escalated—after the family told their local community, about 75 people gathered and surrounded Samanta.

Police stepped in to protect him, but tensions rose further as the crowd followed them to the police station and clashed with officers.