Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital on SC order
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, 59, who's been in Jodhpur Central Jail since September 2025 under the National Security Act, was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur on Saturday (January 31, 2026) for a medical check-up.
The Supreme Court stepped in after his wife flagged worries about contaminated jail water and no access to specialist doctors.
Wangchuk's health, legal concerns
Wangchuk's health—especially stomach issues and body pain—has become a legal concern, with the court directing a gastroenterologist examination and ordering a sealed medical report by Monday (February 2).
His case is also getting attention because of questions around how non-violent protests are being handled under strict laws.
For anyone watching activism or justice in India, this story highlights how health and human rights can collide behind bars.