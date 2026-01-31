Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital on SC order

Wangchuk's health, legal concerns

Wangchuk's health—especially stomach issues and body pain—has become a legal concern, with the court directing a gastroenterologist examination and ordering a sealed medical report by Monday (February 2).

His case is also getting attention because of questions around how non-violent protests are being handled under strict laws.

For anyone watching activism or justice in India, this story highlights how health and human rights can collide behind bars.