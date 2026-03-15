Jain monk on pilgrimage killed by speeding car
Namraratna Vijay Maharaj, a 21-year-old Jain monk from Gujarat, lost his life early Friday morning (around 5:15 a.m.) after being hit by a speeding car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.
The accident happened near Bhalivali Bridge around 5:15am while he was walking as part of a pilgrimage.
The car that struck him had just been rear-ended by a truck and spun out of control.
Both drivers booked for negligence, investigation underway
Police have booked both the car and truck drivers for negligence and reckless driving, with an investigation underway; police have sent notices asking both drivers to appear for questioning.
Namraratna had joined the Dharmasuri sect in 2020 and recently completed six years since his initiation.
His sudden death has left the Jain community grieving and calling for justice.