Jain monk on pilgrimage killed by speeding car India Mar 15, 2026

Namraratna Vijay Maharaj, a 21-year-old Jain monk from Gujarat, lost his life early Friday morning (around 5:15 a.m.) after being hit by a speeding car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

The accident happened near Bhalivali Bridge around 5:15am while he was walking as part of a pilgrimage.

The car that struck him had just been rear-ended by a truck and spun out of control.