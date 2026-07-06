Jaiprakash Pandey secretly filmed Badrinath Temple and faces legal action
India
A Mumbai man, Jaiprakash Pandey, is facing legal trouble after secretly filming inside the highly restricted area of Badrinath Temple using a spy camera hidden in his glasses.
The temple, a major spot for Lord Vishnu devotees, has clear rules against any kind of photography or videography in these spaces.
Pandey has publicly apologized, admitted he messed up, confirmed he deleted the footage, and promised not to share it.
Jaiprakash Pandey booked under Section 81
Chamoli police have booked Pandey under Section 81 of the Uttarakhand Police Act for breaking privacy and security guidelines.
Police are reminding everyone to follow the rules (no sneaky filming allowed) and say they'll take strict action if anyone tries this again.