Jaiprakash Pandey secretly filmed Badrinath Temple and faces legal action India Jul 06, 2026

A Mumbai man, Jaiprakash Pandey, is facing legal trouble after secretly filming inside the highly restricted area of Badrinath Temple using a spy camera hidden in his glasses.

The temple, a major spot for Lord Vishnu devotees, has clear rules against any kind of photography or videography in these spaces.

Pandey has publicly apologized, admitted he messed up, confirmed he deleted the footage, and promised not to share it.