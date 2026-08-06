Jaipur arrests 40-year-old Lalita and boyfriend for Kamla Devi murder
India
A 40-year-old married woman, Lalita, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Bablu Meena, have been arrested in Jaipur for killing Lalita's aunt, Kamla Devi, 65, at her Sambhar home on July 30.
Police found Kamla dead with gold, silver jewelry, and other valuables missing.
Police: Murder planned for lavish parties
Police say the murder was carefully planned: Lalita and Bablu even checked out Kamla's house beforehand.
Their motive? According to investigators, they wanted money for a lavish lifestyle and drinking parties.
The gold and silver jewelry were worth about ₹4 lakh; police also recovered cash and cards from the pair.