Jaipur arrests Kavita Meena, Ganesh Meena accused in husband's poisoning
India
A shocking case from Jaipur: Police have arrested 23-year-old Kavita Meena and her alleged accomplice Ganesh Meena, 27, for allegedly poisoning Kavita's husband, Mahesh.
On August 5, Kavita reportedly took Mahesh out on a bike ride on the pretext of getting medicines, met up with Ganesh near Nainath Dham, and gave Mahesh juice laced with poison.
Sadly, his health quickly declined and he died soon after.
Police traced suspects via CCTV
The police took this seriously, forming a special team that dug through CCTV footage and evidence to piece together what happened.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Prashant Kiran shared that their investigation led straight to Kavita and Ganesh, who are now both in custody.