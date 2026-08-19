Jaipur arrests Kavita Meena, Ganesh Meena accused in husband's poisoning

A shocking case from Jaipur: Police have arrested 23-year-old Kavita Meena and her alleged accomplice Ganesh Meena, 27, for allegedly poisoning Kavita's husband, Mahesh.

On August 5, Kavita reportedly took Mahesh out on a bike ride on the pretext of getting medicines, met up with Ganesh near Nainath Dham, and gave Mahesh juice laced with poison.

Sadly, his health quickly declined and he died soon after.