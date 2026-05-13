Jaipur brothers arrested over alleged leaked NEET UG paper purchase
India
Big news for NEET UG aspirants: two brothers from Jaipur, Dinesh and Mangilal, were arrested for allegedly buying the leaked exam paper for ₹1,500,000 and sharing it with others.
This leak impacted more than 2,200,000 students who took the test on May 3, 2026 at 5,432 centers in India and abroad.
CBI probes, NTA announces retest
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, is digging into digital evidence such as WhatsApp chats and money trails to find out how the leak happened and if insiders were involved.
With the investigation underway, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has announced a retest for affected candidates: no extra fees or paperwork needed, and your original exam center stays the same.