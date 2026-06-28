Jaipur constable suspended after vendor burned as police overturned cart
India
A police constable in Jaipur was suspended after a street vendor, Reshu Gupta, suffered serious burns when her momo cart was overturned during a police drive to clear the area for the chief minister's convoy.
Boiling water from the cart spilled onto Gupta, leaving her with burns on her arms, chest, stomach, and thighs.
Rajasthan covers bills, human rights probe
Gupta's sister filed a complaint, saying police acted without warning.
The Rajasthan government has stepped in to cover Gupta's medical bills and announced it will allot her family a dairy booth for support.
Human rights officials are investigating and have called for accountability.
Political leader Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited Gupta and demanded justice, with the next hearing set for July 14.