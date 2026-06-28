Jaipur constable suspended after vendor burned as police overturned cart

Rajasthan covers bills, human rights probe

Gupta's sister filed a complaint, saying police acted without warning.

The Rajasthan government has stepped in to cover Gupta's medical bills and announced it will allot her family a dairy booth for support.

Human rights officials are investigating and have called for accountability.

Political leader Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited Gupta and demanded justice, with the next hearing set for July 14.