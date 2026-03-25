Jaipur-Delhi bus overturns in Delhi; 2 dead, 23 injured

Driver in police custody

The victims have been identified as Shehbaj Alam from Bijnor and Mahesh.

The driver, Pankaj Kumar from Alwar, is now in police custody with an FIR filed against him.

Injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

An eyewitness said the bus overturned while trying to save an autorickshaw; an All India Tourist Bus Association official said the driver swerved to avoid an autorickshaw and a motorcycle.

Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after the crash, using a JCB to help lift the bus and free trapped passengers.

An investigation is ongoing.