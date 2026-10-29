Jaipur family court grants divorce after husband's Karwa Chauth claim
India
A Jaipur family court has granted a divorce after a husband claimed his wife celebrated Karwa Chauth for someone else, which the judge said showed a total breakdown of trust in their 13-year marriage.
The couple had already been living apart for over a year, and the husband said he had faced mental harassment and lack of intimacy since 2019.
Court concluded husband suffered mental cruelty
The husband told the court his wife traveled to Goa in 2021 to celebrate Karwa Chauth with another man, treating him as her partner.
He also accused her of not providing adequate care for their minor son and mistreating his parents.
The court concluded that the husband had been subjected to mental cruelty and granted the divorce.