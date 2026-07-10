Jaipur family says CCTV shows bullying before girl's alleged suicide
A class four student in Jaipur allegedly died by suicide last year, and her family says new CCTV footage supports their claim that she was bullied in class while teachers looked the other way.
The parents say they had already complained about bullying but were ignored, and now they are calling out the school for not protecting their daughter.
CBSE revoked affiliation, court stays revocation
Eight months on, the family is demanding tougher action, like charging the class teacher with abetment to suicide and holding school officials accountable under child cruelty laws.
They also blame poor hiring and unsafe facilities due to cost-cutting.
After inspections found safety lapses, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revoked the school's affiliation, saying the tragedy could have been prevented, but a court has temporarily paused that decision after a challenge from the school.