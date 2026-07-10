Jaipur girl Amaira dies by suicide after alleged school bullying

CCTV shows teacher ignoring pleas

CCTV footage shows the girl asking her teacher for help several times, but no steps were taken to stop the bullying.

Her mother shared, "She never wanted to jump because Amaira was scared of only one thing in life, which was height. She was scared of even a two-foot bench in our society. Imagine the desperation and stress she must have been under that she jumped from the fourth floor."

The family is also pointing out poor anti-bullying policies and safety gaps at the school, with recent inspections backing up their concerns.